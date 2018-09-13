Man charged with raping girl under 16

A 38-year-old California man is in jail in lieu of $150,000 bond after he was charged with drugging and raping a teen over a five-day period.

Raheem Lamanz Plater, 38, Compton, Calif., made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of second-degree rape, court records indicate. The crime is punishable by between 1 and 15 years in prison.

Plater is accused of drugging and repeatedly raping the teen between Sept. 1 and 5, according to the charge.