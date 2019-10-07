Man charged with lewd acts with two small children

A 32-year-old man is in jail on $150,000 total bond after he admitted to lewdly touching both a 3-year-old and a 5-year-old.

Eduardo Charez made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with two separate cases with the same felony charge of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 12, records indicate. Each charge is punishable by no less than 25 years in prison.

Charez was arrested July 2 after Lawton police received a complaint of a sexual assault of a minor.

According to the probable cause affidavit, LPD Sgt. David Kamont spoke with a man who said he’d walked in on Charez sexually assaulting his 3-year-old daughter that day. The child’s grandmother told Kamont she’d walked in on Charez to find him in a compromising situation with the child the night before. Charez was arrested.

The next day, Charez spoke with Detective Robert Meurant. The affidavit states that during the interview, Charez admitted to the lewd acts with the child and also confessed to another sexual assault of a 5-year-old child at another time. The incidents happened at his home.