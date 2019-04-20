Man arrested for throwing chair into window of SUV with child inside

A 35-year-old Anadarko man has been arrested for throwing a chair at a moving car, busting out the window while a child was inside.

Court records indicate that Raymond Horace Nibbs is in Caddo County custody after being picked up Thursday for a felony arrest warrant for dropping an object on a motor vehicle. He is yet to make his initial appearance in Caddo County District Court.

The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Nibbs is accused of throwing a chair at a moving SUV, causing the right rear window to break where an 8-year-old child was sitting.

Anadarko police responded shortly before 7:30 a.m. Wednesday to a home in the 300 block Southeast 7th Street on the report of a broken window and a suspect at the scene. According to the affidavit, police made contact with two women, one the victim.