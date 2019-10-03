You are here

Man arrested for burglary

Sun, 03/10/2019 - 11:24pm Scott Rains

A man was arrested Saturday morning when, what he hoped would become a “hook up” turned into a burglary.

Lawton Police Officer Daniel Hallagin reported being called shortly before 5:30 a.m. to a home in the 7200 block Northwest Lawton Avenue on a possible crime in progress. The homeowner said someone was trying to get inside her house.

Once there, Hallagin did a perimeter check and found the side door to the home, leading to the garage appeared to have been kicked in. Once inside, Hallagin said he found a man crouching in a corner by the door as if he was trying to hide. He was detained and the officer spoke with the homeowner.

