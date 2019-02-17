Man arrested for attempted break in of barn, hopping in stranger’s vehicle

You are here

Sun, 02/17/2019 - 11:14pm Scott Rains

Lawton police arrested a man on meth Friday afternoon after he first tried to break into a horse barn and then running his mouth at officers before hopping into a stranger’s vehicle at a car wash.

LPD Officer Joshua Foreman reported being called around 4:15 p.m. to Beavers Animal Hospital, No. 12 W. Lee, for a man trying to break into a horse barn. Contact was made with an employee who described a man in black clothes and red shoes who’d tried to break into the barn. She said when employees tried to confront the man, he took off to the Lawton Inn.

