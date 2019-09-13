Man accused of pushing pot

Allegations of pushing pot, pimping and packing heat are why a 29-year-old Lawton man was jailed on $75,000 bond.

Nelson Chukwuebuka Onuoha made his initial appearance Thursday in Comanche County District Court where he received felony charges of unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute, pandering and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, as well as misdemeanor counts of driving with a cancelled/suspended/revoked license, removing proper or affixing improper license plate and operating a vehicle with defective equipment or unsafe conditions, records indicate. The pandering charge is punishable by between 2 to 20 years in prison.

Onuoha was stopped by detectives with the Lawton Police Special Operations Section shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 30 after he was seen driving a Kia Soul westbound on Lee Boulevard with a license plate belonging to another car, according to the court affidavit. Police also noticed cracks in the windshield in front of the driver.

investigators said Onuoha told police he didn’t have his license on him. The affidavit states that detectives smelled “a strong odor of marijuana” from inside the vehicle. The driver was removed from the vehicle.

Investigators said Onuoha “became very argumentative and nervous” and said he’d just come from his lawyer’s office and that police didn’t have probable cause to stop him, according to the affidavit. When told the Kia would be searched, Onuoha said he had a weapon inside. Police recovered a black .45 caliber pistol and an unchambered magazine containing nine rounds.