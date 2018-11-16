Man accused of 2017 rape of 13-year-old

An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for a 56-year-old Lawton man for the 2017 rape of a 13-year-old in 2017.

The warrant for Charles Connelly Reed Jr., a.k.a. Charles “Chuck” Reed, issued in Comanche County District Court is for the felony charge of first-degree rape for a person under 14 years old, records indicate. Due to two prior felony convictions, he faces no less than 10 years in prison if convicted.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Reed is accused of raping the girl between Aug. 27-29, 2017. The girl filed a police report and spoke with investigators. She said there were four separate incidents at various locations in town where Reed raped her.