Mac Drama to conclude year with mannequin comedy

The final production of the MacArthur High School Drama II class promises to be the best experience of the year.

“I think this could be a contest winner for us,” said Malinda Rust, teacher and producer. “This one made me laugh so hard when I was reading the script.”

“After Hours” is a one-act play that will run about 45 minutes. Rust will star alongside her students as Jillian, the owner of a clothing store with a very special secret. Each night, after she goes home, the mannequins of the store come to life with their own lives and personalities. One already weird day, Jillian receives a box that she didn’t order with a new mannequin inside.

“This new one spices things up a bit inside the store,” Rust said. “He also energizes them to stop a burglary that happens in the store that night. On his first night, he already makes an impact.”

The production is a light-hearted enclosed adventure that promises to offer plenty of laughs and a few surprises. It comes on the heels of “MACtasia,” which was one of the most ambitious productions Rust has undertaken. She said this was a fitting conclusion to the production year.

“You know, it’s not too crazy,” she said. “It’s kind of short at 40 minutes. But it’s so much fun and it’s so lighthearted. It’s the perfect way to end this year.”