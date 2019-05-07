Mabry installed as State VFW Commander

Lawton’s Darryl Mabry was installed as State VFW Commander June 23, during the annual state VFW convention in Oklahoma City. He succeeds Coral Porch of Loveland, who is now the immediate past state commander.

“I was actually installed by one of my mentors. He is a past national commander. His name is Jim Niar,” Mabry said.

For Mabry, it’s all about helping others.

“I just love being in Lawton, I love being in the state of Oklahoma, and I love what I do. And that’s taking care of veterans as well as people in general,” he said.

Mabry said he has been in Lawton on and off for about 25 years. His father was assigned here around 1984, and he eventually retired here as a battalion-level command sergeant major with 35 years of service. Mabry himself retired here in 2013 as a major with 20-plus years of military service. His last official assignment at Fort Sill was with the 475th Field Artillery Brigade as an active component officer working with Army Reservists.

“We went around training as well as evacuating units,” he sums it up. “After I left that unit I was assigned to Fort McPherson, Ga., and being part of Third Army I deployed over to Kuwait and became the operations officer in Camp Arifjan, Kuwait.