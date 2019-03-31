Lying on a porch next to a stolen vehicle, lying to police leads to arrest

Police arrested a man Tuesday morning after he was found lying on a porch next to a stolen vehicle.

Lawton Police Officer Nathan Ronan reported finding a stolen 2003 Chevrolet Impala shortly before 8 a.m. at a home at 1414 NW Columbia. Next to the stolen vehicle, a black man was lying on the porch next to it, the report states.

Ronan spoke with the man who provided a name and birth date for a warrants check, however, dispatch were unable to confirm the identity. The man said he didn’t have any identification and that he hadn’t had contact with law enforcement in the past. He also said he didn’t have any tattoos or major scars.

After further investigation, Ronan reported seeing a small tattoo with the name “Rochell” on the man’s right wrist, and the word “ChiChi” on the right side of his neck. Follow-up investigation led to the officer learned the man’s tattoos matched those of another name. According to the report, when asked if the other name is his, the man shook his head and replied “yes.”

It was learned that the man had an outstanding warrant for assault through the U.S. Marshal’s Service. He was arrested for the warrant and for resisting police.