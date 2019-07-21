Lunch costs increase by 15 cents

Students in Lawton Public Schools will be paying 15 cents more for their lunches when the school year resumes in August.

The Lawton Board of Education approved the increase Thursday, after acknowledging the proposal from Food Service Director Steve Dyer. District officials said the increase would affect only the cost of lunch for elementary and secondary students. Breakfast meals still will be provided free to all students. In addition, the cost of adult breakfast and lunch will remain the same.

The proposal means that elementary students on full-priced meals will pay $2.50 for lunch (it was $2.35 in the last school year), while their secondary level counterparts will pay $2.75 (it was $2.60). The change will be effective when school resumes for students Aug. 9.

Dyer said the increase reflects the requirements of the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010, which requires districts to increase their weighted average price by a minimum of 10 cents until it reaches the Paid Lunch Equity Calculation, reflecting the percentage of the Consumer Price Index plus 2 percent. Under those calculations, the weighted average price is $3.