LPSPD on the range

Ten cadets in thick cargo pants and bucket hats silently lined up shoulder to shoulder in the 100-degree heat, eyes squinting even behind sunglasses in the glaring August sun. Staring down a row of targets, their concentration was palpable. An officer called out instructions one by one; hands moved to hips, holsters were undone, weapons pulled, aimed — and fired.

These men and women came together from a variety of backgrounds this summer to train for their new roles as reserve officers for the Lawton Public Schools Police Department (LPSPD).

“We started with 13, now we have 10 cadets,” said Lawton Public Schools Chief of Police David Hornbeck, adding that a 70% success rate is typical of an academy like this.

This summer’s academy started July 8, and graduation is scheduled for Friday. Though most reserve police academies are sporadic in their training schedules, LPSPD structures its academy differently.

“Having the summer with no school, we’re afforded the ability to run them eight hours a day, five days a week,” Hornbeck said. “There’s no downtime, so we’re able to stay on track and not get distracted.”