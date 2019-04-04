LPS weighing changes in bus, school schedules

Lawton Public Schools Board of Education has sent administrative staff back to the drawing board to find a solution that would lessen the number of late buses delivering students to school.

Transportation Director Trae Koch outlined a proposal Monday that would push the start times for high schools back 20 minutes (starting at 7:25 a.m. rather than 7:45 a.m.), while middle schools would start 15 minutes earlier (8:15 a.m. rather than 8:30 a.m.). Elementary schools would start 5 minutes later (9:05 a.m.). But, some board members didn’t like the idea.

The “driver” is the fact that Lawton Public Schools doesn’t have enough bus drivers to run its daily school routes and as a result, existing drivers are having to handle multiple routes. The end result, students are being delivered to school late, as drivers try to make the adjustments needed to take high school, then middle school, then elementary school students to class.

Koch said district officials have been meeting to assess needs and concerns, as they deal with the reality that there are fewer bus drivers, which means larger bus routes and additional time to run those larger routes. The changes mean that secondary buses that are routinely late affect elementary buses, whose young riders comprise the largest percentage of LPS bus riders. Elementary students also are the most effected by overcrowded and late buses, district officials found.