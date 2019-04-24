LPS teachers receive recognition

The “best of the best” of Lawton Public Schools were recognized and honored Tuesday during the LPS Celebration.

Crosby Park pre-kindergarten teacher Ashley Ghrayyeb was named Teacher of the Year and Lawton High math teacher Jeff Elbert was named Rookie of the Year during a ceremony that spotlighted the hard work and dedication of educators, administrators and volunteers across the district.

“My mom was a teacher for almost 40 years and was Teacher of the Year five years ago,” Ghrayyeb said. “As a young child, I played in her classroom. Playing is the best kind of learning, so I was really marking my path to becoming a teacher one day.”

Ghrayyeb has taught for 10 years — all as a pre-kindergarten teacher at Crosby Park. She said she tried other career paths, but never found something that was as fulfilling as teaching. When she decided to follow in her mother’s footsteps as an educator, she knew she had made the right decision.