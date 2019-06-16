LPS summer feeding sites offer nutritious meals, safety for children

School may be out for the summer, but students still have access to a free lunch throughout the week.

Lawton Public Schools maintains 21 sites across Lawton, where anyone 18 years of age or younger can visit and get a free meal — no questions asked. Steve Dyer, general manager of child nutrition, said it’s important that children have a nutritious meal each day. For many, school is the only place they can receive a reliable meal. So the district maintains the program each year — for 27 years running — in order to provide a quality lunch.

“There’s no registrations, no applications to fill out or questions asked,” he said. “This is for anyone, regardless of income. But it’s so exciting to see the smiles and the excitement on the faces of some kids who obviously need the nutrition.”

The 21 sites are spread between school locations and popular gathering points across Lawton, including Kids Zone and Elmer Thomas Park. Five sites offer breakfast during a spread of time between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. — depending on the site. Seven sites offer warm meals, while the remaining 14 offer sack lunches.

“The hot lunch option includes a meat and a green, a vegetable, a fruit and a milk,” Dyer said. “It’s very similar to what kids receive at Lawton Public Schools through the lunch program. The remaining sites offer a sack lunch that still has similar items, but will have a sandwich or wrap instead of a hot entree.”

Mya Lopez has continued to visit the Edison Elementary site on a daily basis since the end of school. The middle school student first started coming last year when she heard about it opening. Dining on a meal of chicken nuggets and mashed potatoes, she said she enjoyed what they offered most days and was grateful to have a free warm meal.