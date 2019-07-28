LPS students can pick up class schedules this week

Students who are anxious to find out their class schedule for the year won’t have to wait much longer.

Lawton Public Schools will host check-in times for all grades this week, handing out schedules to each student who stops in at their respective school.

Elementary students can check in from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday.

Middle schoolers can check in from 8 to 11:45 a.m. on the following days: eighth grade on Wednesday; seventh grade on Thursday; and sixth grade on Friday.

In past years, each secondary grade had a check-in day, but this year’s schedule combines the upper and lower classes for two check-in days.

Upperclassmen can check in Thursday; seniors from 8 to 10:30 a.m. and juniors from noon to 2:30 p.m.

Lowerclassmen can check in Friday. Sophomores can check in from 8 to 10:30 a.m. and freshmen from noon to 2:30 p.m.

Also new to this year’s check-in process, a parent or guardian must accompany each student, regardless of age or grade, to receive a copy of the LPS attendance policy, sign an affidavit of understanding and verify they are the guardian by presenting a photo ID.

Due to the newly imposed state and federal guidelines regarding chronic absenteeism, LPS is taking steps to ensure its families are informed about Oklahoma’s Compulsory School Attendance laws.

“These are not new laws, but it is a new requirement that parents sign the affidavit,” said Mark Mattingly, executive director of student services.

Mattingly added that the number of students skipping class and missing minutes, hours and entire days of precious time in the classroom, referred to as “chronic absenteeism,” is on the rise. According to Mattingly, this is a statewide issue.