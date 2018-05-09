LPS starts bus notification system

Lawton Public Schools parents will have a better idea of when their child will be picked up or dropped off by the school bus in the event of unforeseen circumstances.

The district is in the process of rolling out updates to its parental notification system that will alert parents if a school bus will run late or has had issues. Currently operational for elementary students, the new procedures will soon be implemented for middle school and high school students in the coming weeks, said Lynn Cordes, LPS communications director.