LPS makes it easier for high schoolers to take college classes

Lawton Public Schools has made it easier for some of its students to take college classes.

A memorandum of understanding with Cameron University, approved Thursday by the Board of Education, will make concurrent enrollment easier for students at Lawton High School because they will be able to take college classes without leaving the high school.

Lawton Public Schools students already are permitted to take classes at Cameron University at the same time they are enrolled in high school, a “concurrent” schedule that will allow students to gain high school and college credit while getting some classes out of the way before they actually start college.

But, those students must travel to Cameron University during the school day to take their classes.

The concurrent agreement makes it easier because Cameron has approved four classes — Principles of Communication, English Composition I, English Composition II and General Psychology — to be offered on the Lawton High campus and taught by a Lawton High teacher.

LPS has committed to provide the textbooks needed for those classes and cover the cost of instructional materials, leaving students responsible for paying the $160 fee for the hour of college and high school credit, said Kelly Trinidad, the district’s executive director of secondary education.

Superintendent Tom Deighan said the program, which will begin in the 2019-2020 school year, is the result of a discussion that started six years ago. Trinidad said the program is possible because Lawton High already has a faculty member who can teach at the college level.