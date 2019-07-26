LPS makes administrative changes

Lawton Public Schools continues to make changes in its personnel, approving an interim principal for Lawton High School while making its interim principal at Eisenhower High School permanent.

The changes at a lower administrative level are similar to those at the district’s highest administrative level, where retired educators are taking on the interim roles of superintendent (Tom Thomas), chief operating officer (Ken Baden, who is filling the vacant offices of assistant superintendents of education and operational services) and executive director of secondary education (Rick Owens).

The district also had designated Lisa Martinez as interim principal at Eisenhower High School when Regina DeLoach was moved to Shoemaker as information technology assistant earlier this summer. Last week, the district made Martinez’ appointment permanent, moving her from assistant principal to the top spot. Martinez has worked for LPS since 2003 and was a special education teacher before becoming assistant principal at Eisenhower High in 2013.

At Lawton High, Charlotte Oates is returning from retirement to fill the interim principal spot at Lawton High until administrators find a permanent replacement for Tony Jones, who now is principal at Gateway/BRIDGE Academy. Thomas said Oates was appointed to the Lawton High position to get the school year started. Administrators expect to have a recommendation for a permanent principal for Lawton High within a month.