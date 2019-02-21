LPS looking to add more police officers

Lawton Public Schools is making progress on its plan to put marshals in every elementary school in the district.

And, the training that Lawton Public Schools (LPS) police will provide may prove beneficial to other school districts in the area.

LPS Police Chief David Hornbeck said the district has been increasing training efforts for police officers who already work for it and as a result, its police force now has six staff members who are CLEET-certified instructors, meaning they can conduct training for other officers in the district. CLEET — Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training — is the state entity that ensure professional training and education for law enforcement officials.

Hornbeck said that training ability fits in well with plans that district personnel are making to increase security measures, such as enhanced security for elementary students.

“We were always lacking in it,” Hornbeck told members of the Lawton Board of Education recently.