You are here

Home » News » Local » LPS Foundation hosts annual breakfast Sept. 20

LPS Foundation hosts annual breakfast Sept. 20

Sun, 09/15/2019 - 10:58pm Hannah Maginot

In her 21st year of teaching, Kristy Huskey is still learning new things, right alongside her students. Like, how to grow a tower garden, for example.

Huskey is a gifted and talented facilitator for Lawton Public Schools. She said it can occasionally prove difficult to find fresh challenges to keep her students engaged.

This spring, she received a $1,200 grant from the LPS Foundation to purchase a tower garden — a vertical, aeroponic growing system — for her middle schoolers.

Continue reading on the Daily Edition

The Lawton Constitution

102 SW 3rd, Lawton, OK 73501
Classifieds: (580) 357-9545
Circulation: (580) 353-6397
Switchboard: (580) 353-0620