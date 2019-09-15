LPS Foundation hosts annual breakfast Sept. 20

In her 21st year of teaching, Kristy Huskey is still learning new things, right alongside her students. Like, how to grow a tower garden, for example.

Huskey is a gifted and talented facilitator for Lawton Public Schools. She said it can occasionally prove difficult to find fresh challenges to keep her students engaged.

This spring, she received a $1,200 grant from the LPS Foundation to purchase a tower garden — a vertical, aeroponic growing system — for her middle schoolers.