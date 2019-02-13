LPS Foundation awards grants to teachers

This year, the Lawton Public School Foundation awarded $111,251.06 in grants to 128 Lawton Public Schools teachers this school year.

That amount included $9,000 in a grant from Lawton Community Foundation for Chromebooks, according to Lisa Carson, Executive Director of Lawton Public School Foundation.

The Foundation received $177,215.29 in grant requests from Lawton Public School teachers.

“Unfortunately we were unable to fund $35,447.19 of the requests. This total includes one grant for $13,500,” Carson said. “As a foundation, we are still looking for individuals or businesses that can fund some of these grants. We would love for you to look through the unfunded grants and pick one that you would like to support. There are unfunded grant requests for any budget.”

The Lawton Public School Foundation Pillar Celebration is the kickoff for the Pillar Campaign. Carson said the campaign will be seeking new donors.