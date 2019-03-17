LPS employs more emergency certified teachers

You are here

Sun, 03/17/2019 - 3:33am Josh Rouse

Oklahoma continues to face a growing teacher shortage and Lawton Public Schools is no different.

University education programs graduate fewer classroom-ready teachers each year and many of those are already committed to out-of-state positions where wages remain higher. It’s a problem that has impacted every district in the state, including LPS — prompting many to fill positions with alternative and emergency certified teachers.

According to the State Department of Education, 2,915 emergency teaching certificates were issued for the 2018-19 academic year. That’s nearly 1,000 more than the previous year. It’s a dramatic increase from earlier in the decade, when only 32 were issued across the state for the 2011-12 academic year.

Jean Hastings, director of human resources, said LPS has seen its own dramatic increase in the number of emergency certifications issued.

