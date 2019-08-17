LPS cuts safe room ribbons across district

Christopher Whitley, 9, smiled in surprise when a pair of shiny, gold scissors appeared in his hand Friday morning outside Sullivan Village Elementary School. As a throng of students, teachers and media members congregated around the fourth grader, Whitely carefully cut through the thick red ribbon stretched out in front of him — and the crowd erupted in cheers.

The ribbon cutting marked the official opening of Sullivan Village’s safe room, one of eight added to schools in the district that were deemed to have unsuitable protection against tornadoes.

In attendance were: LPS Interim Superintendent Tom Thomas, Interim COO Ken Baden, Director of Elementary Education Donna Catlin, and Board of Education Vice President Patty Neuwirth and member Mary Bradley.

Three more LPS elementary schools hosted ribbon cuttings throughout the day: Carriage Hills, Crosby Park and Edison. At each school, students were invited to participate.