LPS changes top administrators

Lawton Public Schools has started its new year with a new — and temporary — administrative team.

In the coming months, the five members of the Lawton Board of Education will be contemplating replacements for former Superintendent Tom Deighan, former Assistant Superintendent of Business Services Barbara Ellis, former Assistant Principal of Educational Services Jamie Polk and former Executive Director of Secondary Education Kelly Trinidad. All four formally ended their tenure with Lawton Public Schools June 30.

The Board of Education released Deighan from his duties in early June to focus on his new job as superintendent of Duncan Public Schools, a job he announced in mid-May.