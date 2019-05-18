LPS breaks ground on final safe room, dedicates three completed ones

Lawton Public Schools celebrated a major milestone Friday with the dedication of three completed safe room projects and groundbreaking on another.

With golden shovels in hand, a crew of Whittier Elementary School students and their principal joined with distinguished guests from the Lawton Public Schools Board of Education and the district superintendent to symbolically kick off the construction of a new safe room for the school.

Superintendent Tom Deighan was joined by Board of Education members Patty Neuwirth, Carla Klodfelter and Mary Bradley, representatives from the architects who designed the safe room and Principal Melanie Nungesser before an audience of students and media on hand for the moment.

Deighan set the tone before shovels struck brown gold.

“We are very excited about this,” he said. “Students, are you guys excited!”

A chorus of young voices replied, “Yes!”