LPS board gets construction update

The distinctive shape of a new middle school is taking shape in west Lawton, while students at seven elementary schools now have the option of safe rooms in severe weather.

The updates of construction projects funded with bond programs approved by district voters were provided to members of the Lawton Board of Education last week, and followed board action that reorganized Lawton Public Schools’ governing body.

As the meeting started, officials welcomed new board member Mary Bradley, the Area 4 representative who replaces former board member Lori Bridges. In addition, Area 1 representative Carla Clodfelter was elected board president, while Area 2 representative Patty Neuwirth was elected board vice president.

Afterward, the full board was updated on the variety of construction projects that are transforming teaching environments for district students and staff.