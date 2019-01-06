LPS announces Polk’s resignation

Lawton Public Schools announced Friday that Jamie Polk, assistant superintendent of education services, has submitted her letter of resignation.

Carla Clodfelter, president of the board of education, released a statement saying that the board will “reluctantly, but with enormous gratitude for her service,” accept Polk’s resignation at Monday’s board of education meeting. District officials said Polk is resigning from Lawton after accepting the position of assistant superintendent of elementary education for Oklahoma City Public Schools.

Polk was named Lawton’s assistant superintendent of education services beginning with the 2013-2014 school year. Previously during her long tenure with Lawton Public Schools, she was principal of Ridgecrest and Cleveland elementary schools, and assistant principal at Geronimo Road Elementary School. She also had been a teacher in Lawton, and schools in Iowa and Bamberg, Germany.

In a statement, Clodfelter, speaking on behalf of the school board, said: “Over the past twenty-five years, her vision and leadership has guided our district to ensure every student had the opportunity to succeed every day, regardless of obstacles faced.