LPD Tactical Team and OU Nursing train together for active shooter situation

Inside the second floor halls of Shepler Tower South on the Cameron University Campus, the combined sounds of “boom” and “pop” explodes.

A gunshot!

Students in a classroom at the end of the hall near the south elevators begin pouring through their doorway, racing to cover wherever it could be found Wednesday morning.

Unlike at recent mass shootings in Texas and Ohio, there were no real casualties. There were no real gunshots. But it sure felt like it.

For the 50 senior OU Nursing program students attending Cameron, it provided an experience they’d rather be prepared for then one thrust upon them in reality. The active shooter drill with the Lawton Police Tactical Team allowed students training to be emergency personnel, learn how it feels — and how to respond — as civilians.

For Miranda Hufford, one of those students, the experience was very beneficial.

“It’s good to practice,” she said. “You never know what will happen and how you’ll react until you’re in it.”

Kyle Francis said this was his first time training as a civilian in an active shooter situation. A member of the signal corps, he said they have trained differently, as responders.

One of the main conversations had by the students is over theories of the moral dilemma of saving yourself or putting yourself in danger for another, according to Francis. The practice rounds had already taxed nerves for some and steadied as steel for others.