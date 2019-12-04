Lovesick Ministries looking for volunteers during much needed renovation

Sawdust will be flying and men will be working as Lovesick Ministries, which is located at SW 11th Street and Summit, brings their warehouse up to city code in the next few days.

The pastor of the church is Austin Solenberg, who is also a Lawton firefighter. His wife Mary is the one “behind the scenes,” as she says. The church was incorporated in 2009 but has been in existence for 6 years. In those years, the church has rendered many social services and continues to do so.

“We have a free clothes closet, we offer a hot meal on Sundays after services, we give away hygiene items and food bags,” Mary said. “We are going to incorporate several services with this renovation, including restrooms with showers and a computer room. We are trying to find volunteers who want to help us make these improvements.”

The church has many volunteers and one stands out with his service to the ministry. Angel Sierra is an ordained minister who was chaplain for the GEO group for 14 years. Volunteers are needed this Saturday as more renovations will be underway.