The love of fishing and Boy Scouts makes for a good project to earn Eagle Scout rank
Mon, 04/22/2019 - 11:29pm Grace Leonhart
Sam Lindsey lives near Elgin and loves to fish with his friends so it was not a surprise that he picked a project to finish his Eagle Scout rank that had to do with fish and fish habitat.
Lindsey placed spider blocks in various places around Lake Ellsworth Monday as his dad Chris and several Oklahoma Wildlife officers maneuvered the boat and helped him throw the blocks off the side of the boat.
What, you may ask, is a spider block?