Looking up from last year, Apache Casino Hotel Balloon Fest an uplifting occasion

By mid-Saturday, things were really looking up at the Apache Casino Hotel Balloon Festival. Actually, you could say with its second day of early-morning hot air balloon flights, this year’s event has been an uplifting experience.

Greg Patterson, owner/operator of Snowie Express mobile snow cone stand, said that Friday night was one made for looking out to the field south of the event midway.

As the sun went down in the west, the inflated bulbs billowed and illuminated like a field of Chinese lanterns to make a beautiful sight in the burgeoning moments of night.

“That was real good,” said Lee Bayless, Apache Casino Hotel Event Center Manager. “They had probably six or seven balloons standing up that were fully inflated.”

Bayless said this year’s event has surpassed the 2018 inaugural event: balloons have taken flight. He said this year, winds have allowed for many activities, although Saturday morning’s flights were cut short when prevailing winds picked up and would set a course for the floating travelers towards Fort Sill — a no no.

For a vendor set up south and east of the casino and hotel, 2315 E. Gore, Patterson said Friday night’s promise and pleasant weather made for a boom in business. With temperatures reasonable and gray clouds beginning to dissipate by around noon Saturday, he believed it was a trend that would continue.

“We were really busy last night, I couldn’t keep up with it for 45 minutes to an hour or so,” he said. “As long as the rain stays off us, we’ll have a really, really good day today.”

Although the hot air balloons were hibernating at that time, a field loaded with inflatable attractions like slides and bounce houses proved a call to the smaller visitors. Funnel cakes and fried Snickers bars proved an equal attraction to young and old alike.