Longhorn sale gets new home

APACHE - More than 70 head of longhorn cattle from the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge were auctioned off Thursday to eager buyers.

A total of 74 longhorns among them 14 adult cows and 24 bulls were run through the chutes before being sold to ranchers from across the region. There was something different about this year's auction. For the first time in its history, the annual fall longhorn auction was moved off the refuge grounds to the Stockman Oklahoma Livestock Marketing, Inc. Apache Auction Market. This change was not lost upon those in attendance many of whom attended for the first time and were disappointed in the change of venue.

"We just came out to look at what they had and maybe see if we could find something," said Bryan Williams, who drove to Apache from Maysville with his two sons. "I was really hoping they would have it out at the refuge. We've been out there before and really liked it."