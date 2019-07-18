Local teens selected for Four Star Leadership Program

As 15-year-old Elena Price surveyed a display of military medals, her dark eyes shone with inspiration.

“I know how hard it is to get some of these since I’m in JROTC,” she said admiring Purple Hearts, Bronze Stars and Distinguished Service medals, all earned by retired U.S. Army Gen. Tommy Franks. “I’m inspired by his bravery and how he didn’t do any of this because he thought he’d get recognition. He did it to help others.”

An incoming Eisenhower High School junior, Price toured the General Tommy Franks Leadership Institute and Museum in Hobart on Wednesday morning as part of the week-long Four Star Leadership Program, which runs through Friday. The Lawton teen was one of 70 high school students selected from more than 400 applicants to participate in the 2019 program.

When Price heard she was selected, it was a boost of confidence.

“I felt really good about myself,” she said, adding she was “proud to represent Lawton” in a group of students from more than 30 states — and three from Jordan and Japan.