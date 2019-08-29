Local restaurant, patrons join together to benefit El Paso mass shooting victims

Lawton’s Texas Roadhouse joined over a 50 of its sister stores in cooking and serving for day to help those suffering from the Aug. 3 mass shooting in El Paso, Texas.

On Aug. 22, an act of love borne from hate occurred at the local restaurant, 5340 Cache Road. Joined by the other franchise venues, Texas Roadhouse did its part to feed diners and the coffers of those burdened from the tragedy.

A $71,000 check was presented Tuesday to the El Paso Community Foundation, according to Hayley Robison, store manager. The patrons made it possible by responding on a Thursday night.

“I know our store raised over $2,000 with about 700 guests,” she said.

A lone gunman walked into the El Paso Walmart on Aug. 3 killed 22 people and injured 24 others. The act, investigated as an act of domestic terror and a possible hate crime, shook the nation. Like an earthquake, those closest to its epicenter have suffered most. The one-day fundraiser cushioned its blow in its way.

“We obviously have a lot of restaurants in Texas, so it hit close to home for a lot of people in the company,” Robison said. “It started with one store planning a fundraiser and grew from there. Fifty-one stores in Texas, Oklahoma, Arizona, and New Mexico donated 100 percent of their profits.”