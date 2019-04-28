Local optometrist shares love of comics with staff, patients

As “Avengers” fever spreads this weekend, one local optometrist continues to share his love of comics with his patients and staff every day.

Dean Nolan’s optometry office features a glass case filled with comic books, statues, figures and other Marvel-related souvenirs. Some of the comics on display date back 50 years or more — back to when he first started collecting them at 10 years old.

Growing up in the 1960s, he witnessed first-hand, each month, the birth and early adventures of the “Avengers,” “Spider-Man” and “Daredevil.” A half-century later, these masked heroes would become some of the most popular characters in the world.