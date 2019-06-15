Local lawman named interim director of ODOC

A former Comanche County lawman has been appointed as the interim director of the state’s second-largest agency.

Oklahoma Governor J. Kevin Stitt appointed former Oklahoma Department of Corrections’ Chief of Operations Scott Crow to the post on Friday. Crow has been with the agency since April 1996, when he was hired as a Special Investigator Supervisor.

“I appreciate Joe Allbaugh’s time serving the state of Oklahoma and building a team of talented employees,” Stitt said. “After learning of Allbaugh’s resignation, I immediately brought in Scott Crow to meet with me and to hear about his vision and passion for this important agency. Scott is the right person to step in as interim.”

Before working for the ODOC, he worked in law enforcement in Southwest Oklahoma, from officer-level up to leadership, including as a captain with the Comanche County Sheriff’s Department and Assistant Police Chief for the City of Cache, according to Matt Elliott, Public Information Manager