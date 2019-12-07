Local educators point out value of partnerships

Partnerships are an important part of the reason that local educational efforts have been successful, officials said Thursday.

Administrators from Cameron University and Great Plains Technology Center outlined some of those achievements in a State of Education luncheon at Cameron University sponsored by the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce. The consensus: helping students helps Lawton-Fort Sill and the surrounding region.

Speakers included Cameron Vice President for Academic Affairs Ronna Vanderslice, Cameron Vice President for University Advancement Albert Johnson Jr. and Great Plains Technology Center Superintendent Clarence Fortney.

Cameron’s success is benefitting a large segment of southwest Oklahoma. Vanderslice said 50 percent of Cameron students come from six major high schools: Eisenhower, Lawton and MacArthur highs in Lawton, and Cache, Elgin and Duncan high schools.

She lauded the partnerships Cameron is involved in, which include other educational entities, private businesses and civic organizations.

For example, Vanderslice noted a concurrent enrollment agreement Cameron has with Lawton Public Schools. The agreement allows high school juniors and seniors to enroll in classes at Cameron and earn college credits while they are still attending high school.