Local doctor killed in crash

A Comanche County Memorial Hospital doctor was killed Wednesday morning following a wreck west of Newcastle on Interstate 44.

Analyssa C. Orjuela, 31, of Norman/Oklahoma City, died at the scene of the McClain County wreck from massive injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Her body was sent to the state Medical Examiner’s office for autopsy.

Orjuela was driving a Lexus car southbound when she was struck by a large metal box thrown from a northbound flatbed truck that had been attempting an illegal U-turn and was struck by another northbound car, Trooper Chance Slater reported. The driver of the car that struck the truck was Edwardo H. Ponce Garcia, 42, of Lawton. He was treated and released from OU Medical with internal trunk injuries, the report states.

Images from the scene of the wreck showed Orjuela’s car veered off the roadway and made a straight line toward a grove of trees several hundred feet from the roadway.