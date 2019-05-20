Local company wins award for series pilot

What began as a joke between a father and his son has taken roots and become a reality for one new business owner and he is now the proud recipient of an award from a film festival.

Rick Wolfe purchased the former Bingo Country building on Interstate Drive in September, 2018 and is turning it into a grow operation and eventually a dispensary.

“About three years ago, my dad was going back and forth to M. D. Anderson Hospital,” Wolfe explained. “I told him then that we were going to find something to ease his pain and he laughed.