Local animal rescue to host 'Secret Life of Pets' adoption drive today

Discover the secret life of pets and take a pet home today at New Vision Central Mall 12.

The theater has partnered with Rainbow Bridge Can Wait Animal Rescue and Adoption for a special event to spread awareness about animal overcrowding and to help find dogs and cats their forever home. The event, which coincides with the premier of “The Secret Life of Pets 2,” will have feature animals available for adoption and will accept donations of pet food and toys.

“The purpose of the event is to support the Rainbow Bridge Can Wait Rescue and their mission to educate the public on the importance of spay/neuter and the humane treatment of animals and to find loving forever homes for the companions who would otherwise die,” said Leigh Ann Rassler, director of marketing.