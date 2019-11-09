LHS Class of ‘69 hosts 50th reunion

It’s been 50 years since Marilyn Dayton Kitzrow was on the yearbook staff at Lawton High School, but she’s still helping her classmates create and preserve memories while planning their latest class reunion.

The Lawton High School Class of 1969 will host its 50th class reunion this week, and fittingly, the theme is “Memories.” Festivities kick off Friday night with a football game watch party of LHS vs. MacArthur High, which celebrates its 50th year as a school this weekend. On Saturday, classmates will tour LHS and celebrate with a party at the Hilton Garden Inn.

Kitzrow lives in Lawton and, along with a handful of fellow reunion committee members, has attended eight or nine meetings in the last year to plan the reunion. She said committee members have traveled from across the state to help plan the event, including Sarah Beasley Wheatley.

“I’ll tell you, quite frankly, it doesn’t seem like it’s been 50 years,” said Wheatley, who now lives in Stillwater.

Hitting 50 years is a big deal, but hosting a reunion? Not so much for the Class of ‘69.

“We were a crazy class,” Wheatley said. “We came back for our 10th reunion and we had so much fun, we didn’t want to wait another 10 years.”

The group has organized a reunion every five years since. Kitzrow has helped plan most of them, which is fitting, as she knows the school inside and out.

Her father graduated from LHS in 1935, followed by his eight children. A generation later, Kitzrow’s son and daughter also became alums.

“We are just a Lawton High family,” she said.

After graduation, Kitzrow married Rick Kitzrow, who served as the LHS principal for five years before retiring in 2009 after 33 years with the district. Marilyn worked for Lawton Public Schools for 35 years, filling various roles at the John Shoemaker Education Center, including director of finance.