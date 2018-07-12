Lewis elected presiding judge of Court of Criminal Appeals

Former Lawton judge and attorney David B. Lewis has been elected presiding judge by the judges of the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals for the 2019-2020 term.

Lewis will begin serving his second term as presiding judge on Jan. 1.

Lewis was appointed to the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals by Gov. Brad Henry on Aug. 5, 2005. He was born in Ardmore and graduated from Ardmore High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree with high honors in business administration and economics from the University of Oklahoma, then went on to earn his juris doctorate degree from the OU College of Law in 1983.

After law school, Lewis established a private practice in Lawton before serving as assistant district attorney. From 1991 to 1999, he held the position of Comanche County special judge. On April 2, 1999, Gov. Frank Keating appointed Lewis to serve as district judge for Comanche, Stephens, Cotton and Jefferson counties.