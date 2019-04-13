LETA honors community participants

A physician who has become the face of community efforts to improve the health of children and a long-time businessman and active volunteer are among the Lawtonians who were recognized Friday during Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority’s annual awards gala.

Dr. Ben Cooper won the Rosemary Bellino Lifetime Achievement Award, designated for someone who has shown a long-time pattern of service to the community.

Cooper, administrative physician to Comanche County Memorial Hospital, has said he can link his interest in children’s health to his role of physician. He has served as chairman of the Fit Kids of Southwestern Oklahoma Community Coalition since 2005, the same year he became administrative physician at Comanche County Memorial Hospital.