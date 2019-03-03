Legacy of Love

A quiet woman sat in her wheelchair smiling and winking at family and friends last week. She seemed to be enjoying herself at the celebration of her 100th birthday.

Ruby Mae Welborn was that woman. Her family says that she has always had that smile and a calm way about her.

"My grandma was always there willing to listen and was always there for anyone who needed her. She was very close to her mom and they visited frequently," Jeremy Welborn, grandson, said.

Ruby was a long-time member of the 6th and Arlington Church of Christ as well as a Boy Scouts den mother. She kept busy with her husband, her children, life in general, and her church.