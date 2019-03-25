You are here

LEDA looking at restaurant on NW 2nd

Mon, 03/25/2019 - 11:20pm Kim McConnell

The Lawton Economic Development Authority is working on an agreement that could add a restaurant to the Northwest 2nd Street development project.

LEDA members met Monday and approved a memorandum of understanding for the project. While members said they can’t release the name of the restaurant because negotiations still are under way, local developer Mike Brown said the facility is by a major development group and is a restaurant that local residents will recognize.

