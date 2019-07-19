LEDA approves preliminary plans for Bricktown Brewery

A local developer is moving closer to breaking ground on a project that will bring a popular Oklahoma City eatery to Lawton in what will be the restaurant chain’s first “ground up” project.

The Lawton Economic Development Authority (LEDA) approved design plans Thursday for a Bricktown Brewery that is to be built at the northeast corner of Northwest 2nd Street and West Gore Boulevard. The site is part of the downtown redevelopment district that LEDA has been guiding with Collett Properties, the longtime developer of the retail complex that stretches between West Gore Boulevard and Northwest Ferris Avenue.

What the development doesn’t have is restaurants, something local developer Mike Brown said he’s ready to change with his agreement that would bring Bricktown Brewery to the intersection. Brown has said he is ready to begin the construction.

LEDA’s action on Thursday approved design development documents for a 5,501-square-foot building with seating for 152 (an unspecified number of additional customers could be seated in an outdoor patio). The facility will be a full-service restaurant, meeting the terms of an agreement that LEDA approved this spring with Brown, through FTG Brown LLC, the development company that will build the restaurant.