Leather Crafter Bill Brown

When you step into Bill Brown’s house, his work and works of leather masters is everywhere. He even has a saddle in the foyer of his home that he’s working on.

Brown has studied under many leather masters and will have between 15 and 20 items for sale at the Craft Harvest Craft Show this weekend at the Great Plains Coliseum.

“I have been working with leather for 50-plus years, beginning in the early ‘60s,” Brown said. “I have studied with Bill Gomer, who was an award-winning leather crafter and Robb Barr, who was also a leather crafter. Robb taught himself how to draw at an early age, and the rest, as they say, is history. I lost one eye and had to reteach myself to do leatherwork, but I did it.