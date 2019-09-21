Learning the military basics

Mark Brace is no stranger to stopping by Fort Sill for events and meetings, but he’s never paid the base a visit quite like he did this week.

Strapped into a waist harness, a helmet over his turned-backwards baseball cap, Brace prepared to clamber up the 33 wooden rungs to the top of the 40-foot Treadwell Tower — then rappel down. His enthusiasm hardly gave away his 5 a.m. wakeup call, followed by pushups.

“This is gonna be a blast,” said Brace, president of BancFirst in Lawton, looking up at the behemoth of an obstacle course used to break in new recruits during Army basic training.

This week Brace, along with 51 fellow business professionals from around the state, stayed in barracks on post for two and a half days, eating, sleeping and training like soldiers.

The exercise was part of the annual Leadership Oklahoma adult program, which brings together the state’s top leaders to learn about critical challenges facing our state. This week, participants sought to understand the impact the military has on Oklahoma.

Senior Drill Sergeant Jonathan Lainez said his crew did not go easy on the Leadership OK class.

“We take the same approach as if this were real training,” he said. “They’ve handled everything we’ve asked of them. ... They’re in better shape than we expected, for their age bracket.”