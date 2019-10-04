LCT puts on a haunting, poetic performance

Early into the first act of “August: Osage County” the character of Barbara posits a great truth about Oklahoma. She claims, to paraphrase, that Oklahoma is not the Midwest. Michigan is the Midwest. Oklahoma is the plains: a state of mind, a spiritual affliction, like the blues. This morose poetic sentiment serves as a fitting microcosm into the narrative heart of Tracy Letts’ famous play.

“August: Osage County” is as much a play about poetry as it is about family dysfunction. The family patriarch, Beverly Weston, is a poet whose only published work haunts the family in subtle ways throughout the play’s considerable runtime. Similarly, the works of the poet T. S. Eliot play an important role in the story, though to give that role away would spoil the ending. So, instead, let us start from the beginning.